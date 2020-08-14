After the beating of Bayern Munich to Barcelona, ​​this is how the Champions League quarters will continue

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It remains to define a place for the semifinals: Manchester City or Olympique de Lyon (Reuters)

Although many predicted a victory for the mighty Bayern Munich, the massive result at the Estadio da Luz left almost everyone perplexed. The Germans beat Barcelona 8-2 Lionel Messi and qualified for the semifinals of the Champions League.

On the day yesterday, the classified to the next round of the best four had been the German Leipzig, which gave the note in the stadium Jose Alvalade against Atlético Madrid del Cholo Simeone. And in the meeting that started Final 8 of the contest, Paris Saint Germain twisted history agonizingly against Atalanta, who had to say goodbye in what was his best continental performance.

Tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time), the team led by Josep Guardiola against Lyon will be measured on the Sporting de Lisboa court – behind closed doors – who comes from stomping against one of the candidates like Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and they want hit another bump.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 8 SCHEDULE

Quarter finals

Saturday, August 15: Manchester City vs. Olympique de Lyon (José Alvalade Stadium)

Semifinals

Tuesday, August 18: PSG vs. RB Leipzig (Da Luz Stadium)

Wednesday, August 19: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City / Lyon (José Alvalade Stadium)

Final

Sunday, August 23 (Da Luz Stadium)

* All matches will start at 4:00 p.m. Argentine time and 9:00 p.m. local time

The Lisbon bubble. Like the NBA or MLS in the United States, UEFA chose the capital of Portugal as the epicenter of the definition of the maximum football tournament in Europe. In the protocol established by the agency, each team named a responsible doctor so that all guidelines are met. In addition, each campus will exercise in eight different sports facilities to train and, prior to each meeting, all staff and technical staff must undergo PCR analysis to verify that they are not positive for coronavirus.

On match day, each club can only enter the stadium a maximum of 55 people. Furthermore, each team must arrive on the court at different times and, in the run-up to the start of the game, the players cannot stand outside the locker room.

Between the modifications in the regulation that stands out: one) teams may make five changes per game and one more if the definition is extended to overtime (a total of 23 players can be called, five more than before the pandemic); and two) clubs were able to include players on the roster who were not on the initial bona fide list but were required to join the professional roster in February. At the same time, it was confirmed that in the event of a tie there will be an extension of 30 minutes (divided into two halves of 15) and if the penalty shootout remains parity.

There is 75% chance that this Orejona be lifted by a first time: the only one who ever knew how to taste the honeys of continental success is the Bayern Munich, which will be among potential three first timers. The other Bubble teams in Portugal aspire to embroider their first star in this competition.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC :

Latorre criticized Simeone after the elimination of Atlético Madrid from the Champions League

Four promotions in 11 years of life: the incredible story of RB Leipzig, the team that eliminated Atlético Madrid de Simeone from the Champions League

Dybala or Cristiano: why Juventus is analyzing getting rid of one of its two figures for next season

Pandemic effect on refereeing: there are fewer yellow cards for visiting teams due to lack of public