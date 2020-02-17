After 'Super nerds', Olivia Wilde will direct 'Perfect'

Share it:

After succeed among critics with her directorial debut, it seems that the actress Olivia Wilde You already have a new project at hand. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the director of 'Super nerds' Direct to 'Perfect', biographical film about the life of Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug.

The project is based on the book 'Landing On My Feet, A Diary Of Dreams' from Strug and John P. Lopez herself. The film tells the true story about Strug's tenacity to win, against all odds, the first gold medal of the United States Team at the 1996 Olympic Games. Strug became the protagonist of the event when he completed his last vault in the Atlanta games with a badly injured ankle.

Wilde will now attend the Berlin Festival, exactly at the Berlin's European Film Mark, where he intends to discuss the project with potential buyers, all while the film's casting has already begun. Ronnie Sandahl is responsible for writing the script, while Riverstone Pictures and Pulse Films are the producers of the film, in which Wilde will also act as executive producer with Deepak Nayer, Marisa Clifford and Sandahl.

Olivia Wilde got the prize Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature Film with 'Super Nerd', making it clear that she is not just a great actress, but a great director that Hollywood must take into account. And it seems that 'Perfect' will be the "perfect" project to make it happen.