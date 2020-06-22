After so many controversies, Novak Djokovic was tested for coronavirus and awaits the results

Share it:

Serbian Novak Djokovic in action against Croatian Nino Serdarusic in Zadar. Photo: REUTERS / Antonio Bronic

In the last days Novak Djokovic was in the eye of the storm because of his stakes in parties without social isolation, in the midst of the health crisis that the pandemic imposed. Furthermore, the extraordinary singlist Serbian organized an exhibition tournament in his country, in which several participants got the Covid-19 virus.

Therefore, the number one in world tennis underwent a testing of coronavirus in Belgrade and wait for the results. According to the local press, amid the uncertainty over the positive cases registered this weekend in the Adria Tour, Nole chose to undergo swabbing.

The sports portal Sportklub I affirm that Djokovic and all the relatives who accompanied him in the Croatian city of Zadar, host of the competition he organized, underwent the tests on his return to the capital of Serbia.

It should be noted that the leader of the ranking international had refused to hold the test in Croatia, where his competition was suspended before the final that he had to play against the Russian Andrej Rublev.

The Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov was yesterday first tennis player to test positive for coronavirus and today the cases of the Croatian player were confirmed Borna Coric and two coaches, whose names were not disclosed by local authorities.

However, the Serbian press revealed that these are the coaches of Djokovic and Dimitrov, Marco Panichi and Cristian Groh, respectively.

Nole, organizer of the event, received criticism for the few health security measures that had been set in the event and for refusing to do the studies before returning to Belgrade.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Serbian maintained a position contrary to the eventual vaccine and he was in favor of unconventional medicines for the treatment of the new disease.

He Adria Tour celebrated in Zadar its second stage after the disputed in Belgrade of the June 12-14 with the presence of the public and little social distance. The exhibition tournament was scheduled to continue in Banja Luka (Bosnia) between eJuly 3 and 4, to conclude the July 5 in Sarajevo.

