After passing Frozen 2, Weathering With You is the most watched film in Japan in 2019

Weathering With You is one of the most prolific animated films of recent years, thanks to the legacy of Makoto Shinkai, previously director of another blockbuster, Your Name. Although his latest effort didn't reach his predecessor, 2019 still remains one of the best years for the Japanese film industry.

The film, in fact, surpassed Frozen 2 in terms of box office takings, with the a figure of 129 million dollars, surpassing the Disney masterpiece of 12 million. The well-known magazine Variety, in a dedicated article that you can find attached to the source, estimated from official sources that the Japanese box office grew 17% compared to last year, collecting a record figure of 2.4 billion dollars.

A similar figure, although still far away for several million, had been reached in 2016, when also thanks to Your Name the Japanese box office came close to 2.2 billion. In particular, it is strictly interesting to note that the domestic market surpasses the foreign one, where $ 1.3 billion is proceeds from local cinema, compared to the rest belonging to the international industry.

An important figure, but which at the same time reaffirms the reach of Japanese cinema, which has been growing for several years now, thanks above all to live action and important productions, just like Weathering With You, which contributed significantly to the proceeds of this unforgettable 2019.

