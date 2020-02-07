After litigation with his partner, Fabiola Campomanes creates podcast against violence

The actress Fabiola Campomanes He admitted that he had a problem of violence during his relationship with Jonathan Islands and said he wants to prevent other people from having such incidents.

In an interview for microphones Javier Poza in Formula, the artist revealed that she created a podcast to talk about violence between couples, in order to make people aware of this problem.

Sometimes they exercise or exercise violence because fortunately we have all grown up in an environment where we have normalized many things, ”said the actress.

He added that violence between couples can happen to anyone, regardless of social class or age. Campomanes He considered that people should use the unfortunate situations in life "to get the best out of them."

Your podcast, called Addicted, has new episodes every Sunday. In one of them, he admitted that he suffered a toxic relationship. In addition, she admitted that she felt guilty because she defended herself against the attacks and felt ashamed that she was considered a "man beater."

With Millennium information.

It may interest you:

“You calm us down!” The photo of Galilea Montijo that is burning Instagram

Anel Noreña reveals that she was “Miss Mexico 1966” and it looked like this (PHOTOS)