After Jovic, Serbian forward Aleksandar Prijovic also skips quarantine and is arrested

The compatriot of Luka Jovic, Aleksandar Prijovic, also suffered the consequences of skipping the Serbian quarantine, although more serious than the reprimands suffered by the striker of the Real Madrid.

Prijovic, according to the director of the national police of Serbia, Vladimir Rebic"He was arrested along with other people and they were taken to the prosecutor's office", all this for not respecting the confinement.

In turn, he added and detailed the facts: "They violated the 'curfew' by being in the restaurant of a hotel in Belgrade after the cut-off time of (5 pm) and there were more than five people present in total (…) The hotel is also responsible because the measures also prohibited serving food and drinks, except for home delivery, which is feasible " he declared.

Serbia has registered, so far, 1,476 confirmed cases of coronavirus Y 39 deaths because of it. Prijovic, who plays for the Saudi team, Al Ittihad, became the second Serbian player to violate the country's coronavirus measures after the striker of the Real Madrid, Luka Jovic, was caught dodging the quarantine.