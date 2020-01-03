After hospitalization of Fernando del Solar, they attack Ingrid Coronado in networks

A few days ago it was reported that Fernando del Solar He was in intensive care for pneumonia, however, although he is no longer his partner, in social networks they attacked against Ingrid Coronado.

Just as you were offered so many years for #FerDelSolar I will see you again. With that perseverance today you were with him. But I am glad to know that you stayed like the FOX YOU ARE AND IN THE BEGINNING YOU DENIED THAT YOU WERE. 😂😂😂 @ingridcoronado – Sherilyn (@soloshery) December 28, 2019

The driver became the target of strong criticism since the news was released and her name became a trend in Twitter, where they accused her of being a bad wife with Del Solar.

Ingrid She was married to the driver from 2012 to 2015, but supposedly Fernando's cancer caused problems in the marriage and they both decided to separate, although It is rumored that she left him when he needed her most

Today that Fernando del Solar is again convalescent is a good time to remember that @ingridcoronado She is a bad woman and deserves all the misfortunes that happen to her. Thank you – Hammer The Rapper (@NinioBestiaXL) December 27, 2019

For that reason, Coronado has been tried hard several times, as on this occasion, although several years have passed and both share two children.

What is known about Fernando del Solar, a good controversial driver and his stormy relationship with the viper of Ingrid Coronado, not even the worst enemy is desired by someone like that in his life. Speedy recovery".

Likewise, Ingrid published a video that talks about the importance of family union at Christmas and its haters They did not hesitate to comment.

Gacha … a relative is not left when he needs you most. The incredible thing is that life charges you what you do… when you pay it, remember Fer. ”

However, there is another version about its separation, which ensures that Fernando del Solar abandoned the driver when they evicted him and that she supported him for quite some time.

5.- Ingrid always supported Fernando, until at one point the doctors disowned him, Fernando became so depressed that he decided to separate from her, hit him so much that they had dislodged him 😭💔 – Edgardo Torres (@EdTorresOficial) December 28, 2019

