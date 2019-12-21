After GodFall, a leak reveals the second nextgen video game for PS5: it's a Battle Royale

Share it:

After the reveal trailer of GodFall during the Game Awards 2019, the PlayStation 5 launch game library slowly begins to take shape: a new leak precedes the announcement of a second nextgen video game which, presumably, will be launched on PS5 at Christmas 2020 .

According to the insider Timur222, the developers of one of the main Asian gaming giants would be working on a multiplayer shooter of the battle royale genre (exactly like Fortnite and PUBG) destined to see the light on the next Sony console.

The document shared on Twitter by the insider confirms the cross-gen version for PlayStation 4 and PS5 of Knives Out, a free to play shooter already available on mobile systems and managed, in 2018, to collect more than PUBG and Fortnite Mobile. To those who approach this title only now, we remember that Knives Out is a TPS with a tactical vocation that is inspired by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to bring users into a post-apocalyptic war context focused on managing the small resources available by exploring a map of enormous dimensions.

The architect of this conversion for home console of Knives Out (which supposedly should also involve Xbox Series X) is NetEase, the Chinese company that recently became the protagonist of the regrettable case of the removal of Mesut Ozil from PES 2020 in China because of its anti-government declarations in defense of the rights of the Uyghur people.