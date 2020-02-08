After filming the live-action of The Promised Neverland, here's what we can expect

Share it:

In the West, the live-action of The Promised Neverland is certainly less heard than its anime counterpart, but not for this Yuichiro Hirakawa is Noriko Gotuo they will give up making a high quality work. The live-action of the rest often generate more revenue than anime in Japan, as the high plans of Toho Animation.

As revealed so far, The Promised Neverland film is expected to be released during the 2020 winter season, presumably in December. Today was confirmed conclusion of the first part of the shooting, which apparently would have been received extremely positively by the staff. The film, now almost in the post-production phase, would also present a very strong use of the CGI animation technique, probably used to bring to life the terrifying monsters of Kaiu Shirai's work.

We remind you that the film it will not be a completely faithful transposition to the original, at least as revealed by Toho Animation a few months ago. Among the variations, for example, the change of age of the protagonists from 12 to 16 years has been confirmed, in order to make the product more usable to the general public.

Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the anime of The Promised Neverland is now available on Netflix, even with the Italian dubbing.