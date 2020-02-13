After fall Joaquin Sabina was operated by small stroke

Share it:

Joaquín Sabina has his fans a little worried and it is that after his fall at a concert held at the WiZink Center in Madrid, it became known that the artist had to be operated by a slight stroke.

According to sources close to the Ruber hospital where the singer is located, medical staff observed in some studies that Sabina had an intracranial hematoma, so she had to have surgery to avoid complications in the future.

According to the newspaper El País the operation was successful and now the bohemian is under medical observation because in the next few hours a statement will be given to inform about his state of health.

Meanwhile Sabina fans continue to pray for their health, because they are sending the best vibes to the interpreter who has many years of experience, falling in love with more than one with his ballads.

"It is not the first time that an artist falls from a stage. Perhaps they should put lights like on the nearby platforms, I say," "Maestro Sabina is like the orchestra of the Titanic: it will sing until it sinks," they wrote in networks.