After 'F9', Michelle Rodriguez wants to be Catwoman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Michelle Rodriguez is about to return to theaters with 'F9', new installment of the franchise 'Fast & Furious' in which he will repeat his role as Letty, but if something is clear the actress is that another franchise would not mind taking the leap. Speaking to MTV International, Rodriguez said he would not mind following the example of Dwayne Johnson and being part of the DC Universe, in which he has a specific character that he would like to play, Catwoman.

"I would love to be a superhero. I think DC has what is my favorite, Catwoman "said Rodriquez. "I like it because it's bad and good, and I'm in the middle when it comes to being good. I'm pretty bad, so I would go to DC, especially since there aren't many really great superheroes in the cinema in general, so I need a little advantage and Catwoman I think is my favorite. "

For now, it seems that the actress should wait a bit, because that character has just fallen into the hands of Zoë Kravitz, which will be the Catwoman from Matt Reeves in 'The Batman'. Even so, the star and producer of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, Vin Diesel, has just confirmed that they are preparing a spin-off Feminine of the saga, and although we do not know if Letty will be in it, we assume that it is a great possibility and an alternative to her desire to be a hero.

Getty Images

And speaking of 'Fast & Furious', Rodriguez has always been quite sincere about the need for the saga to be more inclusive, which he finally seems to have achieved.

"My energy is completely directed towards the feminine right now and supporting women. I spent most of my life firing weapons, hanging out with boys and watching them scratch their balls and smell their farts. And right now I feel poetry , the beauty and sensuality of women, as well as the power we gather. Cinema needs to show more love to women. "

'F9' will hit theaters on May 22 of this year.