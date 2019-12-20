After Control, Remedy dreams of developing a nextgen role-playing game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a fruitful Question and Answer session held on ResetEra, Remedy's lead developer Sergey Mohov discussed the company's future after Control's action metrodivania experience to look to the next-gen with the eyes of those who think they need to probe more "ruolistic" video genres.

In response to those who asked him what route the Remedy team should take with the company's next project directed by Sam Lake, Mohov explains to the community of the popular video game forum that "If I could choose, I would opt for role-playing games. I'm a big GDR fan, I grew up playing Baldur's Gate, Planescape Torment, Arcanum, Fallout 2, Neverwinter Nights and I took them regularly to design meetings, I think Remedy would be really good in this kind of titles ".

In further emphasizing his concept, the author of the Finnish software house urges us to look at everything from a different perspective: "Think about it, Control has allowed us to build detailed and strange worlds, populated by compelling characters that tell the story through gameplay. It really seems like a great starting point for a role-playing game".

Waiting to understand which paths the Sam Lake team will decide to take, we remind you that Control has recently received an update that introduced Expeditions, a modality that offers emulators of Jesse Faden the opportunity to deceive the time that separates us from the arrival of the first paid DLC.