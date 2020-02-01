After Ciri, Geralt also made his debut in Resident Evil 2 Remake with a mod

Share it:

In recent days we have reported the Ciri Mod for Resident Evil 2 Remake, a very simple mod that replaces Claire's skin with that of the famous character of The Witcher 3. The Geralt Mod, made by the same author, is now also available.

By downloading the file from NexusMod it will therefore be possible to replace Leon's model with that of Geralt of Rivia, protagonist of the CD Projekt RED series. As pointed out in the notes released by the author, the mod can only be used on the skin "Arklay Sheriff" is it is not compatible with other costumes or with the character's basic outfit.

Compared to the previous mod, this version presents more well-groomed face animations and other small aesthetic and technical changes that make the skin even more realistic, these improvements will soon be implemented also for Ciri.

Between newer mod for Resident Evil 2 we report Dr. DisRespect instead of Mr. X and Ellie of The Last Of Us in RE2, the community is developing numerous amateur modification files all welcomed by audiences and critics alike, introducing TV series characters, cartoons, films and protagonists of other video games, as happened in the case of Geralt and Ciri.