After cases of harassment, Placido Domingo says that you can no longer say "anything to a woman"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Opera singer Placido Domingo He said that currently no compliments can be told to women, after being related in at least 20 cases of women who suffered harassment from him.

In August of this year, the news agency Associated Press reported several cases of women who accused the interpreter of having them harassed. Given this, the artist claims that even until two years ago, he could flatter people.

What I was referring to, as Spanish, is that the use of the compliment, for example, what a good suit you bring, how good you look, that was something you could say 30 years ago, even two years ago. You can't say anything to a woman“, Said Plácido in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País.

He said that in other groups, "elsewhere" is this way. He added that the woman is "the most extraordinary thing that God has created" that when they all come from a mother that is the "best that can be said" of them.

He defended that he has never attacked any woman, since this "does not go with my education or my way of being." Placid has ensured that he has not abused his position in some organizations of Opera to affect some victims who have mentioned it.

The artist is the subject of an investigation by the Los Angeles Opera. Given this, Sunday He says he will not proceed in court, as this "is not a legal case" and will await the outcome of independent investigations.

With information from El País.

It may interest you:

“I was tried and sentenced without benefit of the doubt”: Plácido Domingo talks about allegations of harassment

"He took my breasts, he groped me hard": soprano narrates harassment he suffered from Placido Domingo (VIDEO)