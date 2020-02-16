After almost three years, Café Tacvba returns to interpret “Ungrateful” with feminist touch

Share it:

The Mexican group Tacvba coffee He decided to reinterpret the song "Ungrateful", which they had refused to sing because they considered it to be a macho song.

During his event for his 30th anniversary in the Sun Forum, the group led by Rubén Albarrán invited vocalist Andrea Echeverri, from the band Aterciopelados, who adapted a fragment of the theme so that she now had a theme feminist and against the gender violence.

Ungrateful, because I am independent, because I do not need you, I am not your half rib, it is respect what I demand, as a mother I claim, not one more is what I ask, no abusive male will rape a girl, ”both artists interpreted

Initially, the subject did not undergo major changes, so the rest of the public began to chant it, as they did not since 2017. However, with the progress of the chords, they noticed the change in the lyrics.

"Ingrata" was released in 1994, as part of the album Re, considered the best of Latin American rock, according to the American magazine Rolling stone.

