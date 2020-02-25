After accusations of sexual abuse, Memo Aponte's girlfriend defends him on Twitter

Share it:

After a strong movement in social networks has been made in recent days for accusations of sexual abuse against the voice actor, Guillermo Aponte Mille, from one of his ex-girlfriends, the current couple of Mexican He came out to face his social networks to support him in this delicate moment of his life.

In a thread of three comments, Monica Rosales He answered a question from a follower who offered his support for the day that ended with that relationship, therefore, the young He said that the reason for the scandal is because the alleged victim is only looking for fame.

“I as a girlfriend of Memo I am sure who he is, his education and his values. What a coincidence that they speak so far, without proof and want fame or influencers (Aisha, Pamela, Rebeca, etc).

Pt1. Pfff … help?

As a girlfriend of Memo, I am sure who she is, her education and her values. What a coincidence that they speak so far, without proof and want fame or influencers (Aisha, Pamela, Rebeca, etc) – monica rosales (@monicarosaless) February 23, 2020

“How easy to grab a cell phone and point and attack after years… how curious they appear when Memo He finally has a stable relationship and is at the best moment of his career. Hmmm … followers? fame? , I don't know Rick, ”he wrote Rosales.

Pt. 2. Afraid … of what?

That a wey of 1.63 with the strength of a girl (Memo) do something to me? Because sorry if they did what you narrated to me, at that moment I leave and he does not hear from me again … according to his stories "manipulation" was repeated several times. – monica rosales (@monicarosaless) February 23, 2020

Pt.3. How easy to grab a cell phone and point and attack after years … how curious they appear when Memo PORFIN has a stable relationship and is at the best moment of his career. Hmmm … followers? fame? , I don't know Rick🤔 – monica rosales (@monicarosaless) February 23, 2020

However, they were not the only messages that the young woman received so that her responses rose, always showing her position in favor of the youtuber.

Maybe because Memo does have more important things to do, not like us 😂 the net – monica rosales (@monicarosaless) February 23, 2020

The career you'll never get from gossip here in tw, byeee 😂 – monica rosales (@monicarosaless) February 23, 2020

Famous or not … abuse is mistreated and you DO NOT HAVE TO STAY – monica rosales (@monicarosaless) February 23, 2020

It was the last days when users of Twitter will create the hashtag #MemoAponteViolador, this after revealing the testimony of the former couple of put who claimed to have been abused by him when he was 13 years old.

In turn, a series of accusations were added that the actor received in 2019 about sexual harassment of several young women.

