After accusations of abuse, Kevin Spacey reappears in morbid Christmas VIDEO

After last July the young man who accused him of sexual abuse dropped the charges, Kevin Spacey reappeared in a new video Christmas that borders on the morbid.

And, just like last year, the American actor put himself in the shoes of Frank Underwood (the protagonist of the canceled Netflix series House of Cards, who was killed in the last season) to give a controversial message.

Did you really think I was going to waste the opportunity to wish you Merry Christmas? (…) It has been a very good year and I am grateful to have regained my health. In light of this, I made some changes in my life and I would like to invite you to join. This 2020, I want to vote to do good in this world. (…) The next time someone does something you don't like, you can attack it. But you can also retain the game and do the unexpected. YOU CAN KILL THEM WITH KINDNESS, ”says the actor in the recording, in front of the Christmas fire.

Go here on video from Kevin Spacey, entitled “KTWK”, Where he speaks of kindness towards the enemies:

