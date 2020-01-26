After 23 years, Ash Ketchum has finally caught the best Pokémon of all

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Okay, the best Pokémon by definition doesn't exist. The legendary pseudo captured by Ash Ketchum in episode 10 of Pokemon 2019 however, it really is one of the most loved and powerful of the entire saga, as well as one of those additions that served the young champion's team to be able to conquer other important trophies.

Feel free to pinch yourself if you have to because Ash Ketchum, 23 years after his first appearance, has finally managed to catch a Dragonite. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the video of the capture, as well as some fantastic fan reactions.

Episode 10 opened with Ash and Go aboard a ship. Once you get off, Go manages to catch a Dewgong and rides him along with his companions to try to further expand his Pokédex. After losing control of his new Pokémon, engaged in the pursuit of a female Dewgong, the two end up on the high seas and find themselves beached on an island populated by Dragonite.

Here Ash manages to make friends with a Dragonair and helps him free one of his companions captured by Team Rocket. With the help of Pikachu the two emerge victorious from the confrontation and the Dragonair evolves in Dragonite. Ash prepares to resume his journey but the legendary pseudo seems to have become too fond of the protagonist and consequently asks to be captured.

Dragonite is currently the third Pokémon traveling with Ash, along with Pikachu and Mr. Mime.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the next episode of Pokémon will be dedicated to Koharu and that in the next one, the number 12, we will instead see a great battle.