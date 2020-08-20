After 2: Tessa, Hardin and Trevor in the videos and character posters of the film

Share it:

After the teaser trailer and the first official trailer in Italian of Aster 2, let's see again Josephine Langford, Hero Tiffin Fiennes and Dylan Sprouse in the new clips and character posters of the film.

Tessa, Hardin and Trevor are the stars of the new promotional material of After 2, sequel to the successful adaptation of Anna Todd's novels.

"The Horoscope of Tessa","New Year's party","Tessa meets Trevor","Happy birthday" is "A special meeting for Tessa"are the titles of the videos that you find at the bottom of the news, while in our gallery you can admire the three character posters with the main characters of the new film to be released on 2 September at the cinema.

As the official synopsis says "After their breakup, Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford) try to go their own way. While Hardin returns to get lost in bad habits, Tessa, strengthened by the acquired confidence, begins to attend the internship of her dreams at the Vance publishing house where she attracts the attention of her colleague Trevor (Dylan Sprouse), the perfect guy with whom to start a relationship . Trevor is intelligent, witty, attractive but above all he is reliable. Tessa, despite this new encounter, can't get Hardin out of her mind.

After all, he is the love of his life and beyond their misunderstandings and difficulties, he cannot deny what he feels. He would like to be able to go his own way, but it's not that simple.

Through the ups and downs of their relationship, Tessa and Hardin will struggle to be together again even if the entire universe seems to be plotting to keep them apart".

Will their love be able to prevail over difficulties?