After 2, Dylan Sprouse joins Hero Fiennes and Josephine Langford in the Italian trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just a few days ago the After 2 poster revealed the release date of the second film based on the novels of Anna Todd, while now the new trailer gives us a hint of the dynamics that will be established between Tessa, Hardin and the new starring Dylan Sprouse, Trevor.

We had a glimpse of him in the first After 2 teaser trailer, but now we can finally get an idea of ​​what Dylan Sprouse will combine as Tessa's colleague Trevor Matthews and new love interest of our protagonist, who is trying in every way to forget the beautiful and damned Hardin, as the official synopsis of the film.

"After their breakup, Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford) try to go their own way. While Hardin gets lost in bad habits, Tessa, strengthened by the acquired security, starts attending the stage of her dreams at the Vance publishing house where she attracts the attention of her colleague Trevor (Dylan Sprouse), the perfect guy with whom to start a relationship . Trevor is intelligent, witty, attractive but above all he is reliable. Despite this new encounter, Tessa cannot get out of Hardin's head.

After all, he is the love of his life and beyond their misunderstandings and difficulties, he cannot deny what he feels. He would like to be able to go on his way, but it is not that simple.

Through the ups and downs of their relationship, Tessa and Hardin will fight to be together again even if the whole universe seems to plot to keep them separate".

After 2 (in original After We Collided) will arrive in Italian theaters on September 2, 2020.