Africa Zavala launches as a singer

January 15, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Africa Zavala, who has performed in soap operas such as Peregrina, Amores con trap and Estela Carrillo's double life, launches as a singer in the Mexican Regional, this day is reported in different news portals.

Your new girlfriend is the title of her first musical cut of Africa Zavala and can already be heard in some radio stations in Mexico City. Singing is a dream he had all his life and today he has realized it, he tells in an interview for CanalTVC MX.

About Your new girlfriend, Africa, originally from Mexico City, points out that it is a "funny" song and hopes it can be liked by the public that has followed her in the world of soap operas.




The actress had the opportunity to sing when she starred in the soap opera The double life of Estela Carrillo, in 2017, and since then she did not remove the "finger of the line" in her eagerness to become a singer.

Africa is a graduate of the Televisa CEA in 2004 and began her acting career at age 21 receiving her first television opportunity in the Comedy Series Under the same roof, from producer Gerardo Quiroz.




According to information on Wikipedia, Africa starred in its first soap opera in 2005 next to Eduardo Capetillo, entitled Peregrina.




Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

