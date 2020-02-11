Africa Zavala apparently is waiting for her first baby

Share it:

What a surprise that the fans of Africa Zavala took after the Tv Notes magazine announced that the actress is waiting for her first baby with the actor, Leon Peraza, who we have seen her very much in love in recent months.

And it seems that a friend of Zavala commented to the aforementioned source that both actors do not fit the emotion, because apparently said pregnancy was nothing planned, because they enjoyed their courtship to the fullest, in addition to being focused on their careers.

It was about three months ago. Afri was suspicious because she started with nausea and dizziness, so she did a home test and it came out positive, the actress's supposed friend told Tv Notes.

Remember that the last relationship that Africa had was with the actor Eduardo Yáñez with whom he never wanted to accept the romance until later and that was when his romance ended, because they always tried to keep what they had a secret.

But contrary to Leon, he presumes his love for everything high and has confessed it on several occasions because this time he wants his fans to know more about his private life, since he has nothing to hide.

"Yes I am happy, I am in love with this the best stage no, we met at a casting and hence there was a clip, I think we are very similar he is a great human being and I love his way of being... ", said the actress the day they met.