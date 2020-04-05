Africa explodes against French doctors who propose tests against coronavirus on its continent

On French LCI television two french doctors They held a talk that took very little time to make a huge impact on African and international society.

These two toilets proposed to use the African continent as a laboratory to experiment in order to find a solution to stop the coronavirus pandemic. "This may be somewhat controversial but, Shouldn't we do a study in Africa, where they have neither masks nor treatments nor resuscitation? It is already done in studies on AIDS, in which they use prostitutes to try certain things because they know that they are very exposed and have no protection. What do you think? "Suggested Jean Paul Mira, head of the resuscitation service at the Cochin Hospital in Paris.

To which Camille Locht, director of research at Inserm (National Institute of Health and Medical Research), responded as follows: "Is right. We are thinking of a parallel study in Africa in a similar way. I think there is already a request that, if it has not already been done, will come, and we seriously think about it. Nor do we reject a study in Europe, Australia … ".

The response to these statements was swift, and the stars of African sports have made their repulsion and rejection of this proposal very clear. Joel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers star couldn't believe it. "WHAT THE HELL IS THIS? This is ridiculous and unacceptable … It has been going on for decades. Africa is not a testing laboratory"

Others like the former soccer player and European champion with Chelsea, Didier Drogba, extended more in their reflection. "It is totally inconceivable that we continue to notice this. Africa is not a testing laboratory. I would like vividly denounce those demeaning, false and, above all, deeply racist words. Help us save Africa to flatten the curve with the current one of COVID-19. Let's save ourselves from this crazy virus that is collapsing the world economy and devastating the health of populations around the world. Don't take Africans as human guinea pigs! It is absolutely disgusting … African leaders have a responsibility to protect their populations from those horrendous conspiracies. That God protect us!".

And others like Samuel Eto'o were much more direct in their criticism. "Sons of f … you're just shit. Africa is not your playground"

