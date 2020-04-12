AFE's 'recommendations' for football to return

Share it:

The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) made this Saturday a series of recommendations for the return to competition if it resumes, including for players a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation of 15 or 20 days and various measures to protect the health of staff members.

The document, prepared by the footballers' union in collaboration with health professionals, physical trainers and specialized medical personnel, aims to create guidelines to preserve safety when returning to activity after the end of the Coronavirus Alarm State.

For the AFE, the competition must begin "when the health authorities establish it" and the restrictions that "legally" allow movement to training places are lifted.

As soon as normality can be returned, the association chaired by David Aganzo proposes "a minimum retrofit time and collective physical preparation "before restarting the competition to minimize the risk of injuries that "should be between 15 to 20 days approximately"

He also recommends that once confinement is completed and before resuming concentrations and competition, footballers should complete a medical examination "that includes COVID-19 tests." In addition, it invites you to do stress tests, an echocardiogram, spirometry and temperature controls before starting workouts.

"In case a player tests positive, protocol must be activated and the measures established by the health and government authorities, "the union said in a statement.

"In order to avoid possible contagions, it is recommended to prohibit the entry to sports facilities to any unauthorized person and outside the team, as well as the ingestion of any food, drink or supplements in the locker room, outside the provisions of the club or medical services, "he adds.

Likewise, AFE recommends that players avoid signing autographs, photographs and face-to-face interviews "to minimize the risk of contagion", and points out that it will be mandatory for clubs to have a specialized disinfection company as well as provisions for individual protection material.

In relation to physiotherapy treatments, the union indicates that, if necessary, they should always be carried out with the required security measures established by the health authorities.

"Regarding the competition calendar as this union has always defended, it is essential that the footballers have at least 72 hours from the dispute of the last match. Both AFE and FIFPRO, the world union of soccer players, consider it a priority to respect these deadlines to ensure the health, safety and integrity of the soccer player, "he underlines.

Lastly, he recalls that on March 9, the AFE was the first institution to request the suspension of the competition and states that he now urges the authorities to take the necessary coordination measures "and sufficient guarantees" to avoid "chaos" on the return to training and competition, "and the possible immediate stop" of it in the case of new positives.