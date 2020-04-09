AFE takes legal action against the RFEF after the recordings revealed by 'El Larguero'

The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) has taken legal action against the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after the audios revealed by 'El Larguero' from the telematic meeting between AFE, RFEF and LaLiga on Tuesday.

The footballers' union has sent a letter to the Federation explaining that they were taking these legal actions because they consider that have violated article 197 of the penal code.

The Federation, for its part, stated in a statement Tuesday that the meeting had been recorded with the consent of all the participants of it.