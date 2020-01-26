AFE attacks the RFEF for the women's agreement

Share it:

On January 14, the RFEF announced that it accepted the ACFF proposal, On the 15th, the first women's agreement in the history of Spanish football had to be signed, then 20, but there are missing fringes and nobody explains what fringes they are.

Faced with this situation, the union takes a step forward. These are the words of María José López, head of the AFE legal cabinet, to Carrusel Deportivo: “The RFEF receives public money, there is the Universo Mujer program… that is why we will go to public power, which is the one that manages the general state budgets to tell them that Maybe this person is blocking a situation that is a historic milestone and some kind of action will have to be taken"

This decision, considered, has the support of the players and David Aganzo, which makes it clear that although everyone puts the medal of the agreement, it is not signed.

The complaint is not here. They speak openly about discrimination and question the reasons why the agreement has not yet been signed. “The RFEF talks about fringes. When you delve into the subject a new fringe appears. It is a lack of respect, there is some escapism. We do not want at this prudential moment to support the signing of this agreement, ”explains López.

Confidential Carousel has contacted the RFEF. From Las Rozas they have not wanted to participate in our program but deny that they are to blame. On the contrary, they say that they accept the proposal without problem and that if Mediapro has changed what was agreed upon by requesting to televise more matches than agreed, it is not their fault. “Something happens, we don't know what. If the association and Mediapro have an opinion every 5 minutes, we cannot do anything”, They emphasize us.

Mediapro and ACFF, respond

Mediapro and the Association of Women's Soccer Clubs do not agree with the version provided by the RFEF.

For Mediapro, "The proposal has not changed, they do not want to negotiate with us. It is the RFEF that has changed its criteria to assume the particular interests of some. ”

For their part, from the ACFF ensure that it is not so and they do nothing but work to reach the desired agreement overcoming all the unforeseen to get the necessary financing and thus be able to sign the agreement.

According to several sources, the main obstacle today is that Real Madrid and FCB Barcelona want to broadcast live on their official televisions the matches that their women's teams play both at home and away, simultaneously with the operator that pays for the rights. Asked about it, AFE sends a direct message: “if the president of the RFEF has a personal mortgage with a personal interest that prevails over the institutional interest It has a problem too. ”