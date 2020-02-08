AFE accuses the RFEF of inoperance and asks the CSD to intercede to unlock the signing of the women's agreement

The AFE union, representing the Spanish soccer players, has sent a letter to the RFEF to report the inoperance shown by this institution and to remind them that they are subject to the regulatory framework of the Equality Law.

The document, to which Carousel Deportivo has had access, has also been referred to the CSD to formally intercede, because according to AFE, “the reality is so hard that it is occurring a total of rights and transparency towards some athletes licensed by the RFEF ”

The RFEF will respond from Salamanca during the National Women's Soccer Committee, but they have already shown surprise before the advanced information by the SER Chain. Further, AFE requests by letter an urgent meeting with the ACFF with deadline next February 12