AEVI celebrates the new Government of Spain and raises its first requests

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish Association of Video Games (AEVI) has received positively the formation of the new coalition government between the PSOE and United We can in Spain. The communiqué has taken place after the inauguration of the new group of ministers led by Pedro Sanchez, President of the goverment.

AEVI celebrates that the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, repeat in front of these portfolios for their communication skills and attention paid to the industrial sector. For his part, the general director of the association, José María Moreno, has personally congratulated the new ministers in the exchange of ministerial portfolios held last Monday.

Moreno has celebrated that all matters related to digital transformation have been raised to the rank of vice president and has stressed the need to consider the video game “as a strategic axis for the new Spanish digital economy, which is also a fundamental element for the health revolution and educational of the 21st century ”.

The president of AEVI has commented “the importance of the Public Administration effort to boost the local development of the video game, since this sector is being a generator of young and digital employment in other markets and, nevertheless, we are very far from Spain reaching its neighboring countries in this respect ”.

The remaining ministerial portfolios related to the culture of the new Government include a Vice Presidency of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, led by Nadia Calviño, one dedicated to Culture and Sports, this time assumed by José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, and the already known Innovation and Science, which maintains Pedro Duque. Moreno has moved his congratulations to all of them.

A decalogue of proposals designed for the growth of the videogame sector in Spain

Among the proposals of AEVI to the possible new Government, published on the occasion of the general elections held in Spain on November 10, 2019, is the consolidation of the Bureau of the Videogame to agree on measures to support the sector and the preparation of a Plan national strategic sector; an establishment of tax incentives and deductions from social contributions; the creation of a support fund for the videogames sector; the creation of an ecosystem that facilitates foreign investment in Spain or the promotion of the creation of Digital Gaming Hubs in Spain.

For its part, in relation to training, AEVI considers mandatory the professional training linked to video games and esports or the promotion of STEM vocations among the youngest, along with responsible video game measures aimed at minors in collaboration with public institutions.