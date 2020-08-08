Aeon Must Die !: The fighting game with RPG elements returns to the stage of the State of Play

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The State of Play was the stage for the return of Aeon Must Die!, the particular fighting game developed by Limestone Studio that blends sci-fi and RPG elements and which will be released on PC and consoles in 2021.

Aeon Must Die! is an atypical fighting game that introduces risk-reward gameplay, innovative tactical combat and the alignment system borrowed from RPGs that tracks player behavior to adapt the challenge level and story.

Each choice of dialogue and each action will affect the enemy AI at each encounter, allowing for ever new and varied combat. The combat system will also eliminate all kinds of interfaces to allow users to focus solely on the action.

Before leaving you to the presentation trailer, we remind you that Aeon Must Die! is scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2021.