Aeon Must Die between unpaid developers and crunch: Focus Home's comment arrives

The representatives of Focus Home Interactive publish an official note to comment on the controversy over Aeon Must Die, with the accusations made against the executives of the Limestone software house between crunch times and developers who have not received payments for some time.

With a message shared on the pages of their social profiles, the spokespersons of the transalpine publisher intervene to explain that "Focus Home Interactive has always praised and supported all of our partners and the developers who make up their creative teams. We are proud to treat our third party employees and developers fairly and respectfully and that won't change.".

"Focus Home Interactive has been informed of serious allegations made by some of the Limestone developers who worked on the creation of the video game Aeon Must Die", specifies theFrench publisher before pointing out that "These complaints are directed at Limestone, their direct employer. As a publisher, Focus is carefully examining these allegations and will draw the necessary conclusions if they prove to be well founded, and then will take all appropriate measures. No further comments will be shared until we have a clearer and more complete view of the matter ".

