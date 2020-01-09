Entertainment

Advance in scoop of ‘1917’, the warlike jewel of Sam Mendes

January 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
If it already sounded like a favorite for the Oscars, his recent Golden Globe confirms it as one of the films of the year. ‘1917’, directed by Sam Mendes ('American Beauty', 'Revolutionary Road') and that reaches our cinemas this Friday 10, tells the odyssey faced by two soldiers in the First World War when they receive the mission of delivering a message in record time to avoid a ambush that would be a massacre.

Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay they play the two military protagonists of history and of this clip that we launch today in first, before the premiere of the film, by the hand of Entertainment One in our country.

Shot in a two-hour sequence flat format and inspired by his grandfather, the war film completes its cast with Colin Firth, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch and John Hollingworth.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

