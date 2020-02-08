Share it:

While all their classmates were busy with dangerous missions that inevitably increased power and experience, Bakugo and Todoroki remained on the sidelines. The two failed to get the temporary license during season 3 of My Hero Academia and are forced to recover at this juncture.

The recovery lessons in which the two members of class 1-A must participate have led them to deal with rather unique enemies. Together with Camie Utsushimi and Inasa Yoarashi from Shiketsu High School, the two beloved characters of My Hero Academia they must be able to manage a class of elementary school children. Except that these are all too confident of their abilities, also by virtue of the enhancement of the quirks from generation to generation.

We will find out how young students' efforts will go in My Hero Academia 4×17, episode made available in Italian by VVVVID starting at 20:00. "The proud recovery of the provisional license" is the title of this weekly chapter of the anime of My Hero Academia which, however, will not stop only at the clash between adults and brats: Aoyama seems to have something in mind for classmate Midoriya. Is there a threat coming?