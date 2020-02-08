ADÚ triumphs at the box office and will have a special pass in Africa

Share it:

Salvador Calvo (‘1898. The last of the Philippines’) has conquered the box office with 'Adú', a film inspired by the drama of the immigration based on real events. Released on January 31, this story stars Luis Tosar and Anna Castillo accumulates more than 290,000 spectators and a collection of more than 1,700,000 euros, standing

as the best opening of spanish cinema in what we have of 2020.

In its second weekend on the billboard, it will increase its presence in 25 more cinemas (374 screens in total) compared to its premiere. And also, in tribute to those who inspired the hard stories, the team prepares a special pass in Benin, natural setting of the film. This event will become the first premiere of the history of the African country and will feature the entire Beninese team of the film including the two children protagonists, Moustapha Oumarou and Zayiddiya Disssou.





If you haven't seen this social drama yet, this is your synopsis official:

"In a desperate attempt to reach Europe and crouched before an airstrip in Cameroon, a six-year-old boy and his older sister wait to sneak into the holds of an airplane. Not too far away, an environmental activist contemplates the terrible image of a Elephant, dead and fangless, not only has to fight against poaching, but he will also have to meet the problems of his newly arrived daughter from Spain Thousands of kilometers north, in Melilla, a group of civil guards prepare to face the furious crowd of sub-Saharan people who have started the assault on the fence, three stories joined by a central theme, in which none of its protagonists know that their destinies are doomed to cross and that their lives will no longer be the same".