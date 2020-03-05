Entertainment

‘Adú’ is already the most watched Spanish film of the year

March 5, 2020
Since it premiered on January 31, ‘Adú’ It has become one of the most powerful Spanish premieres of recent years. The film directed by Salvador Calvo and starring Luis Tosar, Anna Castillo, Álvaro Cervantes, Jesús Carroza, Miquel Fernández, Moustpaha Oumarou, Zayiddiya Dissou and Adam Nourou It has already exceeded one million viewers and accumulates a collection of 5.9 million euros.

Produced by Telecinco Cinema, La Terraza Films, Ikiru Films, A Forbidden World AIE and Mogambo and distributed by Paramount Pictures Spain, the film offers a heartbreaking look at the world of immigration through three stories in which none of its protagonists know that their destinies are condemned to cross and that their lives will no longer be the same.

In a desperate attempt to reach Europe and crouched before an airstrip in Cameroon, a six-year-old boy and his older sister wait to sneak into the holds of an airplane. not far from there, an environmental activist contemplates the terrible image of an elephant, dead and fangless. Not only do you have to fight against poaching, but you will also have to meet the problems of your newly arrived daughter from Spain. Thousands of kilometers to the north, in Melilla, a group of civil guards prepare to face a new attempt to assault the fence.

