Adrián Uribe is identical to Enrique Guzmán with a photo of his youth

Adrián Uribe made it clear that youth is the most beautiful thing in this life because he boasted a photo where he is seen modeling very flirtatiously on camera when he was a teenager making it clear that he had everything to be an actor.

"Don't laugh. I felt very handsome.", wrote Adrián in the photo that reached more than 73 thousand likes and several comments of all kinds where the ridicule among his colleagues in the media was immediate.





"This cool Elvis Presley photo greetings champion", "But he is very handsome, and he is still handsome Vitor", "Hey, you had a resemblance to Don Enrique Guzmán when he was young", they wrote to the histrion in the photo.



See this post on Instagram #tbt Don't laugh. I felt very handsome! ‍♂️ A publication shared by Adrian Uribe (@adrianuribe) on Apr 9, 2020 at 8:53 AM PDT







See this post on Instagram @eguzmanoficial on the cover and as the protagonist of 5 Volumes of the printed series “Amores Juveniles” (1962) #RockandRoll # 60s #Juventud # 1960 #Collector #Coleccionables # Colección #MexicanRock #Twist #EnriqueGuzman A publication shared by Cesar Mosqueda Alcala (@cesarmosquedaalcala) on Mar 2, 2020 8:24 AM PST





Let's remember that Adrián Uribe is premiering the soap opera Como tú hay 2 with which he has had great success because as everyone knows the actor's charisma and talent makes his projects a complete success.



See this post on Instagram Action! A publication shared by Adrian Uribe (@adrianuribe) on Mar 16, 2020 at 9:32 p.m. PDT





In the love field, Adrián finds himself wonderfully because, as everyone knows, he maintains a relationship with the model Thuany Martins, with whom we have seen him very much in love because they squander love on their social networks.





In addition it is said that apart from the soap opera he stars in, he expects new projects.

