Adrián Di Monte sends strong message to actor Pablo Lyle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actor Adrián Di Monte sent a strong message almost a year ago to actor Pablo Lyle, originally from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, who is under house arrest in Miami, Florida, United States, where he hit a man in early 2019, and who died days later.

Adrián Di Monte strongly expressed his opinion of Pablo Lyle, some time ago, after having made public that he hit an elderly man, who later died in the United States.

Daddy, that you drop the full weight of the law, it would have been very different if it were someone young, to see if he had the courage to get out of the car. And then he ran away and left the poor old man lying, ”wrote Adrián on Instagram last year.

And in a recent interview with the Sale el Sol program, Adrián Di Monte confesses and now regrets Lyle's legal situation and apologizes for what he said about him before.

When everything is cooling down, you really say 'what a pity that two lives have been thundered with such a thing' … I don't even know what I talked about, they are things that one says … I don't regret what I said but why do I say it ? ”Says Adrian.

AP photo



Adrián Di Monte, who has participated in the reality show Dancing for a Dream, wants everything to go well in the trial of Pablo Lyle, who is under house arrest after paying a bail of $ 50,000 for the incident on March 31 of 2019.









In recent days, Lyle requested permission to travel to Mexico, but Judge Marlene Fernández-Karavetsos denied it and ordered her to remain in Miami while continuing her judicial process.

According to information in different news portals, the judge behaved more flexible with him and conditioned him to go where he wants during the day, but at night return to sleep at the apartment where he lives in a central area of ​​the city.