Adorable! Watch the y Duck Adventures ’of Belinda and her abu in Madrid (VIDEO)

If there is a person in this world that Belinda ADORE is her grandmother … And they are both pure dynamite when they are together!

The interpreter of "Neither freud nor your mother" took advantage of the holiday parties to travel to Spain and meet her grandmother, who just a few months ago was very delicate health.

However, the bad times were left behind and on this occasion Belinda showed how well she has with her grandmother, and they even delighted us all dancing in the streets of Madrid:

The odyssey in the supermarket …

But the adventure did not stop there. Beli and his abu lived tremendous odyssey when they tried to leave the parking lot of a supermarket after making their purchases.

In the images recorded by Belinda, we see her grandmother with a cigar in hand while she manages to get the car out of the parking lot …

But it was a bit impossible …

And the more the Belu abu tried, the more complicated the situation … So much that they even climbed a step!

Here the funny moment … Fortunately everything went well!

