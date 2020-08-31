Entertainment

Adorable Naruto and Sasuke in a triple family cosplay that went viral

August 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
There are cosplay and cosplay. Fans very often make amateur copies of their heroes, showing up with similar but not identical clothes and low cost wigs. Then there are those who live this passion in another way, getting busy and sometimes even making by hand the various products that serve to impersonate a character.

The most popular are of course the latter due to their almost professional nature, yet even the former, if done in a certain context, can attract the sympathies of the internet world. Today’s case concerns a cosplay a Naruto theme went viral thanks to the Chinese platform Tik Tok.

In the video below we see two little Naruto and Sasuke, accompanied by an adult Kakashi, strolling through the streets of an Asian city. The two kids occasionally turn to observe who is filming them and this gives us the opportunity to observe their tender disguise, between little Naruto’s orange dress and little Sasuke’s blue one.

The two also have a kunai in their hands, while at their side there is Kakashi with the usual blue jumpsuit and a green jonin jacket. The cosplay video was very popular on the net, what do you think? For another hit of nostalgia there is also a cosplay of team 7. Did you know that the Naruto anime has changed the lives of many fans?

