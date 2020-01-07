Adidas x Pokemon: now available in Italy shoes, T-shirts, tracksuit and trousers

Share it:

The articles of the collection Adidas x Pokemon they are now also available in Italy after making their debut last week in the United States and other European countries. The German giant has partnered with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company to offer a line dedicated to the famous creatures.

The collection is made up of various pieces including a suit (complete trousers and jacket with zip) for sale at 59.99 euros, T-Shirt at 19.99 euros (available in white and red colors), two models of shoes (Hoops Mid 2.0 and Advantage) for 44.95 euros and a shorts on sale for 22.95 euros.

All items are already on sale online on the Adidas website also in Italy and will soon reach the shelves of large retailers. To date I am available only sizes for boys and girls both as regards shoes, shirts and overalls, we do not know if in the coming weeks Adidas will also distribute adult sizes as happened in North America.

It is not the first time that the well-known clothing company presents a line dedicated to the world of video games: Adidas x Ninja shoes were launched on January 1st with considerable success. The "rival" Puma presented a collection of shoes and T-shirts inspired by Tetris last fall