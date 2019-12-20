Adidas presents Ninja shoes, due for later this month

Share it:

The German giant Adidas announced the imminent arrival in the stores of shoes dedicated to the famous Ninja streamer. Tyler Blevins has been the company's testimonial for a few months along with names like Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Beyonce.

Adidas has presented in these hours the Nite Joggers x Ninja, on sale from December 31st at the price of 150 dollars, twenty dollars more than the standard model for sale at 129 dollars. The sneakers are characterized by an intense blue color, on the side stand the words "Time In" and "Ninja" for the rest there are no particular differences compared to the Nite Joggers already on the market.

Adidas x Ninja Nite Joggers will be available in the selected Adidas stores and online with a limited circulation, it is not clear if retail sales are only expected in North America or if they will also be distributed in Europe and Asia. The house has also recently presented the Adidas Advantage x Pokemon, an exclusive sneaker dedicated to the famous little monsters, testifying to how the company wants to expand its public by conquering the hearts (or better, the feet) of gamers.