Adidas presents GMR, the sports shoe that connects with FIFA Mobile

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of sports and the video game industry have been linked many times. And not only at the level of sports titles, but also encouraging players to practice real sport. However, we have hardly encountered a proposal as original, innovative and curious as the one Adidas has presented today.

Nothing more and nothing less than a revolutionary footwear system that unites real football with virtual football allowing users to play sport in the real world while improving their statistics in the video game FIFA Mobile Ultimate Team. All, through a support developed by Jacquard from Google Tag. Below you can see their ad trailer.

How does it work? You will ask yourself. The answer is simpler than it seems. Through a template that can be placed on any type of footwear, the innovation of adidas GMR allows FIFA Mobile players to complete their challenges on the streets or soccer fields to unlock rewards within the game, improve the statistics of their teams customized and compete in the leaderboards.

It is a technology developed from algorithms based on Jacquard Tag’s machine-learning. That way, adidas GMR recognizes the real movements of soccer players on the pitch, measuring their shots on goal, shooting power, distance and speed. And from there, we can complete challenges little by little. It will even be possible to unlock rewards in the real world.

This is what Moritz Kloetzner, Business Development Director of adidas Football has commented: "Adidas is committed to the innovation offered to the game in which an athlete participates, regardless of the game they play. Adidas GMR experiences at the intersection of the world of video games and the material world because that's where the audience is. When exploring and challenge traditional approaches to product development, along with Google Jacquard and EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile, we have been able to equip players with a completely new way of using their creativity to improve in sport. ".

If you're interested, keep in mind that adidas GMR is now available on its own website (you have it at the source), as well as in selected adidas stores. Its current price is 34.99 euros. For its part, FIFA Mobile is available in the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

Source: Adidas