Adidas Ninja shoes are now available for purchase!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As promised, Adidas also launched in Italy the Ninja Nite Jogger shoes, which as the name clearly suggests are dedicated to Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, content creator who became incredibly famous thanks to Fortnite and now tied by an exclusive contract with the Mixer streaming platform.

"The time has come to welcome a new current of sport. Professional streamer and gamer, Tyler" Ninja "Blevins collaborates with adidas to remember the dedication and commitment it takes to become the best of the best. Take an example and make yourself comfortable while you work hard for your goals. Refined and responsive, the Nite Joggers are ready to get your game off the ground ".

Present with the slogan "Time In", imprinted on the inside of the footwear, Ninja Nite Jogger shoes are available in authorized outlets and on the official Adidas website at the price of 149.98 euros. They are characterized by the union of three colors – white, collegiate navy and collegiate royal – and have a regular fit, the closure with laces, a mesh upper with leather upholstery, a reactive Boost midsole, a rubber sole and stabilizer TPU heel. They are currently available from numbers 36 to 49 1/3, but will soon be marketed in their own children's version. In the gallery below you can admire them in detail from different angles.