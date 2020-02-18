Adele reveals the release date of her new album

Share it:

The British singer-songwriter Adele surprised everyone by revealing that she will release her new record material for the month of September, this during the wedding of one of her friends last weekend.

While speaking on stage, the performer of hit songs like "Rolling in the deep" and "Hello" left everyone present excited to ask to wait for their new album for the month of September.

In addition to causing great excitement for the announcement, the singer impressed everyone by demonstrating the incredible physique she now maintains, this after having lost several kilos after her recent divorce.

Remember that Adele tends to be very successful in their releases, always placing some of their songs at the top of the popularity charts, as well as debuting on # 1 of the Billboard Hot 200 charts with each of their albums.

Five years have passed since Adele stopped making music, since his last album released was "25", an album that won great awards and was considered one of the most successful of his entire career.

It is worth mentioning that this album is one of the most anticipated for this year 2020, as well as the materials of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Demi Lovato, just to mention a few.