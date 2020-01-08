Adele magra, the photos on vacation attract comments but in 2020 it is time to silence body shaming

Share it:

Adele started 2020 by indulging in one holiday of total relaxation in the Caribbean sea. The singer would in fact be in Anguilla, in the company of the presenter James Corden and hear hear, of Harry Styles. The news, however, is not what we all hope for a possible collaboration between the two but the different comments that appeared above all on Twitter, which involve the 31-year-old Englishman. We had already talked about how great Adele appeared in the Christmas photos posted on IG and before even at the Drake party. The last shots that have been shot these days, however, have divided the fans, or perhaps better define them haters, between those who continue to support the singer in her choice to have lost weight and those who criticize her because Adele lost weight seems to have stepped too much on diets & co. . But let's go into the detail of the story that he saw in spite of himself, the Adele's diet and its curves as protagonists.

Adele slim, fans wonder if Adele has lost too much weight

In the last few days, some have appeared on the web photo by Adele on vacation in Anguilla with James Corden and Harry Styles. The singer wears a polka dot dress while having fun on the beach, between a cocktail on the shore and a swim in the sea. From the shots, Adele thin she seems more fit and happy than ever, especially given the difficult period she spent last year after divorcing her husband Simon Konecki. Adele herself had declared that she had transformed the tears into sweat, regularly starting to exercise. In short, he had really shown that after a bad blow you can start again and return better than before. Too bad, that not everyone appreciated the effort and the example of the singer and some fans did not spare themselves from commenting on this "new" Adele. If some complimented her on the change made, others defined her Adele too thin and they are worried about this evident weight loss and there are those who even hypothesized a gastric bypass surgery. The most striking thing, however, is that in the past the singer has often been accused of having too many extra pounds. In short, before too fat, now too thin, poor Adele seems to never go well.

Adele lost weight, photos and criticisms also hit celebs like Rihanna and Selena Gomez

But the singer of Hello however, she is not the only one who has put pressure on her body. Before her there were Selena Gomez who had gained weight following health problems and Rihanna, who appeared a little more curvilinear in recent releases. And if the former had confessed that she had suffered from criticism for her physical appearance, Riri had instead declared that she didn't give a damn and show off the kilos earned proudly. A nice self-esteem lesson to take as an example because everyone must feel comfortable in the body they prefer, be it thin or curvy. Adele, like Rihanna, has always insisted on being sure of her body, regardless of size and that she would have changed only at the behest of her and no one else. Holy words that we endorse, because there will always be someone who criticizes you, the important thing at this point, is to do something that makes you feel good and happy.

