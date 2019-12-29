Adele beautiful this Christmas 2019 in the photo on Instagram shows a great self-awareness

Share it:

Adele does not cease to surprise and the latest photo up Instagram for the Christmas 2019 they all left speechless. Or rather, the words of the fans were of two types: those who commented on how magnificent she was and those who asked if it was her. Oh yes, because as you can see for yourself, the protagonists of the Christmas party were not Santa Claus and the Grinch but her, Adele, who stole the spotlight for everyone. Swaddled in an elegant black dress, the singer of Someone like you, Adele, she looks more dazzling, beautiful, fit and smiling than ever. For Adele the 2019 it was not a simple year. In April, with a press release, she announced the separation from her husband Simon Konecki after 7 years together and a son, Angelo. But the 31-year-old Briton did not lose heart and started over again. As she herself had ironized: "I used to cry but now I sweat", making it clear that yes, the pain was there, but that we had to turn the page and go on. Like? Beginning to love each other again that for Adele it meant taking care of the child, starting a balanced diet, going into sports and going out with friends. The results are there for all to see and in less than a year the cantata has lost over 30 kilos, transforming completely, not only in appearance but also in spirit, because in these photos it is truly radiant.

Adele Hello! You are beautiful

Adele more fit than ever a Christmas 2019. The photos of Adele's Christmas party that drove the fans crazy are two and the singer posted them last Monday on her IG profile. Two black and white shots that see Adele in the company first of the Grinch and then of Santa Claus. The dedication was: “We both tried to ruin Christmas but then our hearts grew! Thanks Grinch for coming to my party and making us feel like children again. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all ”.

Adele up Instagram, in this long black dress with a slit and sweetheart neckline she looks beautiful and the fans have expressed all their love to the singer by making the likes rise to over 2 million and leaving comments on how stunning she was. And we think so too, because Adele is the example of how after a disappointment we can get up and go back even better than before. A total transformation that led some to ask if the person in the photo was really her or Sarah Paulson, the very blonde and skinny actress that we saw in American Horror Story. LOL.

It will be the dress that is particularly good for her, it will be the look and make-up of a slightly old-fashioned diva, it will be the ringlets that frame her face but Adele, really makes a great impression and the fact that she feels good with herself shines through in the energy and happiness that emanates in these shots.

In 2019, Adele got back into the game and after telling Hallo to her husband, she became a super self-aware woman. Dave J Hogan

Adele today expresses a completely different awareness

We had the first signs of this super change in October, when Adele attended Drake's birthday party. Very elegant in a black dress that left her shoulders uncovered, she had appeared in great shape and with a great desire to have fun. The photos of that evening that see her super smiling, prove it.

We don't know if there is currently another man at his side (there was talk of rapper Skepta, but for now only rumors remain), certainly Adele today she is truly living a new life and has shown everyone that with willpower, determination and motivation she can become the best version of herself. Adele Hello says it in 2020 in the best way!