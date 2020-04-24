Sports

Adebayor, on the coronavirus: "I will be very clear: I don't donate"

April 23, 2020
Edie Perez
The coronavirus pandemic has caused, among many other things, the world of sports to be completely paralyzed. Many are the athletes who have put aside their routines to show their most caring side and help those most affected by the virus. East This has not been the case of Emmanuel Adebayor, ex of Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old Togolese player explained, during a live on his Facebook page, that "it was going to be very clear." "For those of you who say I don't donate, let me be very clear, nor donate. It's very simple, "he began to explain. "I do what I want and what I want. Afterwards, there will be people who will criticize me for the fact that I did not make a donation in Lomé"added the Togolese.

In addition, the footballer – currently playing in Paraguay – denied the accusations of having carried the virus in Lomé – Togo's capital. “Some think that it was I who introduced the virus. It is very unfortunate, but this country is like that, "he said.

The player spoke of other African soccer players – such as Drogba, Eto'o – who stated that they were going to make donations to fight the coronavirus. "They can compare me to Drogba, they can compare me to Eto’o, but unfortunately I am not they. I'm Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor and I will always do what I want ", concluded.



