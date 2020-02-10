Addiction to Fortnite? A psychologist proposes to cure her with Zelda Breath of the Wild

Share it:

French psychologist Michael Stora proposes to cure Fortnite addiction of Epic Games' battle royale fans in adolescence with game sessions of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Eiji Aonuma's open-world blockbuster for Nintendo Switch.

In illustrating this singular approach to the problem of Fortnite addiction, the psychologist explained that in the past two years he has received numerous calls from desperate parents to see their children spend entire days in the digital universe of Fortnite, neglecting peers and school studies.

Specialized in the last twenty years inuse of video games as therapeutic supportStora has thus decided to use Zelda Breath of the Wild to leverage the curiosity of the young employees of Fortnite Battaglia Reale and obtaining, according to him, excellent results.

The psychologist thus invites all parents in difficulty to unhinge the vicious circle of the behavioral routine of their children dependent on Fortnite by channeling those energies into a videogame activity that, like that offered by Breath of the Wild, immerses the user in a free world roaming full of stimuli and activities to be carried out freely.

Again on the theme of addiction to Fortnite, in recent months the attack of Prince Harry on Fortnite has aroused particular clamor: the now former member of the English royal family has launched himself against Epic and his battle royale up to invoke the ban on British territory.