ADATA presents a gold keyboard valued at $ 10,000

It seems that the CES 2020 that took place last week in Las Vegas did not give much, at least as far as video games are concerned. The event left us with few announcements related to the sector, but yes, those that have not gone unnoticed, much less. We had the PlayStation 5 logo, the Alienware laptop that wants to compete with Nintendo Switch based on power … and now, a “Wonderful” gold keyboard valued at $ 10,000.

This is an XPG Summoner manufactured by ADATA whose keys and base are 24 carat gold plated and the rest of its parts have been colored as if they were too. It is fully functional and only six units have been made to turn it into a product, not only luxury, but also exclusive and limited. Each of them costs, as we said $ 10,000 and the Taiwanese company has even allowed the frivolity of giving a free gift to a Saudi prince, as they tell us from PC Gamer.

The $ 99 PS4 avatar

It is impossible not to remember in such a situation the "avatar for the rich" that took the digital store of Playstation 4. A complement to decorate our online profile that it was worth 99 dollars when these usually range between 0.99 and 1.99 euros. Another madness that also makes the application I Am Rich come to mind, which came to the iOS App Store in 2008 with a price of $ 999.99. The application was simply to display a brief text on the screen where you could read “I am rich, I deserve it, I am good, healthy and successful" Apple itself withdrew it from its store, but there is no doubt seeing the ADATA keyboard, which did not do it fast enough. Here are its consequences.

Source I AnandTech