Adamari López's husband is kept in custody and he responds

Toni Acosta, the husband of Adamari López, responds through his social networks to a user who dares to comment that he does not work and that Adamari maintains it.

Toni Acosta, the husband of the actress and television host Adamari López, receives a strong comment, but he answers it immediately and makes it clear that he does work and is not maintained.

What can you expect from someone coward who uses a profile to remove the hatred and bitterness that carries his heart and his life. What a shame you give, ”says Toni, who is a choreographer and dancer.

The user wrote that Costa does not work and that it is "the old chubby" who maintains it, and with that expression he refers to Adamari, his wife, who currently works as a host on the television program Un Nuevo Día.

But many users support Toni and say that they know that he has always worked and is not lazy, much less maintained.

It all started because Toni wrote on Instagram that she spends happy moments at home, with her daughter, after being protected by the quarantine of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

If you stay home … it's obvious that I was going to be made up by my beautiful daughter. I want more parents to go through the same thing; Upload your photos to see how they turned out ”, reads the publication inviting more parents to join.

