Adamari López shares achievements of Ada's challenge with Oprah Winfrey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Adamari López was at an event of "WW, Weight Watchers", a program of which the Hispanic ambassador is, said event was conducted by Oprah Winfrey as part of "Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus".

During a talk they had, Adamari López expressed in reference to the challenge she carries out to lose weight, "it's been a wonderful trip, I've been taking a month and a half, I'm taking care of myself and I'm counting my points."

Adamari López also told Oprah Winfrey that she wants to spend quality time with her and above all, to be a good example for her daughter Alaïa, "through my example, from this trip, I want to teach her that she can do what she wants. propose in life. "

Previously the television host told through her social networks, how she felt with the kilos she has lost, "I remain firm in that challenge that I have to be well, to feed myself better, I have lost 5 pounds in a month, I started the last month, we are finishing February, I have been like, I don't know 5 or 6 pounds, I would say (2.7 kilos approximately). "